Reviewing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.63 Alamos Gold $683.10 million 4.42 $96.10 million $0.20 38.40

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alamos Gold 2 4 9 0 2.47

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 96.72%. Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 73.24%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Alamos Gold 14.88% 4.74% 3.66%

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States; and in a land package comprising 5,418 hectares located within the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

