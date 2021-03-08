REV Group (REVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

