Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SunOpta Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

STKL has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 41,414 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

