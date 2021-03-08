Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travel + Leisure Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

