Request Reaches Market Cap of $86.92 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $86.92 million and $2.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00804223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.