Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE RPLA opened at $10.18 on Monday. Replay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 617,039 shares of company stock worth $6,448,155 in the last three months.
About Replay Acquisition
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
