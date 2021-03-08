Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RPLA opened at $10.18 on Monday. Replay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 617,039 shares of company stock worth $6,448,155 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Replay Acquisition by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

