Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.