Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley lowered Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,198. Renault has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

