RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $164.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

