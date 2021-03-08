Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $140.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $142.57.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

