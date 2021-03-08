Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Michael Hannington Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Michael Hannington bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$118,000.00 ($84,285.71).
Michael Hannington also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Michael Hannington acquired 2,250,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$175,500.00 ($125,357.14).
