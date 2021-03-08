Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Michael Hannington Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Michael Hannington bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$118,000.00 ($84,285.71).

Michael Hannington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Hannington acquired 2,250,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$175,500.00 ($125,357.14).

Redbank Copper Company Profile

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

