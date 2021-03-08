Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/2/2021 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

1/8/2021 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

AAOI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 623,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,869. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $207.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Get Applied Optoelectronics Inc alerts:

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.