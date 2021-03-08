Raymond James Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $8.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,821. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

