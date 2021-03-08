Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,576,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after buying an additional 3,634,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,358,000 after buying an additional 2,667,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

