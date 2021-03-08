Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $117.68 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00466633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00068776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056495 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00790283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,285,920,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

