Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 4.4% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $59,838.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00456897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00459609 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

