Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.69

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.69 and last traded at $124.48, with a volume of 4304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.20.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -97.76, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167 in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.