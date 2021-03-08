QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,644,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

