Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $23.21 million and $92,479.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,781.16 or 0.03458674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.00366134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.92 or 0.01011531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.42 or 0.00426071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.33 or 0.00357940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00246200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,456,336 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

