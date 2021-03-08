Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.34 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $34.34 million and $1.15 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00790681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042157 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.