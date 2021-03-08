QS Investors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,246,000 after buying an additional 136,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,362,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $330.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

