QS Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

