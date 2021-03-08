QS Investors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.42, for a total value of $9,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,434 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,088.32 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,236.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,034.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $958.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.