QS Investors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $58.57 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.