QS Investors LLC Acquires 1,884 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

