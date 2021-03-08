QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

QNTQF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

QNTQF opened at $4.43 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

