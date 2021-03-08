Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Lifted by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday.

ET stock opened at C$14.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.66. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$16.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$222,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,832,400.

Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

