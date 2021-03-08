Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ambarella, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $113.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

