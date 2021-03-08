Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut by Analyst

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

COOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

COOP stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,797,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

