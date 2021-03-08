Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.59

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $744.44 million, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

