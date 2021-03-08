Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,598. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

