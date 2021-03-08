Prudential PLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $317.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

