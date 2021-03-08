Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,883 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,569,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,733,000 after purchasing an additional 84,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shaw Communications by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,371,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Shaw Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,444,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 331,048 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

