Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $352.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

