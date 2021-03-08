ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PROS opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.45. ProSight Global has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

