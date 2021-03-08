ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $670,000 Position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 122.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PEX opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

