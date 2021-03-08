ProShare Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800,254 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 119.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,494 shares of company stock worth $7,963,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.