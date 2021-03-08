Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRN. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TSE:PRN opened at C$28.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.50, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.67. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of C$9.51 and a 52 week high of C$36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.