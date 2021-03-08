Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,895 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $52.35.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

