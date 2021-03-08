Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $6,237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 97.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

WYND stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.