Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TTEC by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $81.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

