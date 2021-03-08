Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of NiSource worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NiSource by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

