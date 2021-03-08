Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0269 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $9.39 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Primas Token Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

