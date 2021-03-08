Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PVG. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. Analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after acquiring an additional 320,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

