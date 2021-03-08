PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $858.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce sales of $858.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.50 million to $897.00 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $783.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $146.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

