PQ Group (PQG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect PQ Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Several research firms recently commented on PQG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Earnings History for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

