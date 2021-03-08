PQ Group (PQG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect PQ Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Several research firms recently commented on PQG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

