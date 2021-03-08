Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.
In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PSTL stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.
