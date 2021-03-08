Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $922,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTL stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

