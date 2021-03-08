Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.04

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.04 and last traded at $105.04, with a volume of 512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.53.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,475.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 29.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

