Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.