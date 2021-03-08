Polaris Infrastructure Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$19.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The stock has a market cap of C$362.70 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$8.59 and a twelve month high of C$24.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

